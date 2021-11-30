Keira Knightley caught the coronavirus and infected the whole family

Popular actress Keira Knightley got sick with coronavirus. She also said that her husband and daughters were also infected.

Niley’s entire family was quarantined due to Covid-19. The actress got sick during the filming of Silent Night, and then infected the rest of her family: her husband, musician James Ryton, 6-year-old daughter Andy and 2-year-old Delilah.

Beloved Kira Knightley has a coronavirus asymptomatic, and children are on the way to recovery. Whereas the star itself feels terrible. According to her husband, this is because she does not temper, does not swim with him in cold water.

– I have Covid-19, and I feel nasty, – admitted Keira Knightley.

According to her, the shooting of the comedy horror film Silent Night started when toilet paper was swept off the shelves.

Ironically, the plot of the picture unfolds during Christmas in an ecological apocalypse. So, while the whole world was stocking up on food, they filmed scenes about how food runs out in stores.

By the way, not so long ago, singer Ed Sheeran reported about the coronavirus. This happened just before the presentation of his new album.

Also in early November, the coronavirus was confirmed by rock artist Jon Bon Jovi.