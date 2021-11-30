Kelly Strategic Management Applies to Launch Ethereum Futures ETF

Investment company Kelly Strategic Management sent to SEC an application for registration of an exchange-traded fund (ETF) based on Ethereum futures.

Statement complies with the 1933 Securities and Investment Company Acts of 1940.

The Kelly Ethereum Ether Strategy ETF Targets Acquisitions Of Traded On CME futures for the second largest cryptocurrency by capitalization.

If the trading floor reaches the limit of 8,000 contracts (50 ETH each), the structure will switch to buying long-term maturity futures. The investment declaration also permits the purchase of fixed income instruments.

Bloomberg analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart put the ETF at 20% chance of approval.

Just had quick chat with @JSeyff and our early, rough odds of approval of this ETF is about 20% unless this @twobitidiot rumor is correct, then we’d obv go way lower like 1% (altho we still see multiple ETFs holding $ ETHE) https://t.co/Ba4yRMsGS6 – Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) November 29, 2021

Recall that Bloomberg experts predicted the emergence of an Ethereum-ETF futures before a spot exchange-traded fund based on bitcoin.

Earlier, WisdomTree and Kryptoin applied for the launch of the Ethereum-ETH futures.

