Kelly Strategic Management files for ETF futures on Ethereum

Denver-based investment firm Kelly Strategic Management has applied to create an exchange-traded fund (ETF) offering access to Ethereum (ETH) futures contracts.

The move came just three months after VanEck and ProShares abruptly withdrew their ETF ETF orders on ETH on the same day in August.

The Kelly Ethereum Ether Strategy ETF will invest in cash-settled ether futures contracts that are traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), according to a filing filed November 29 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Bloomberg’s senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas tweeted today that Kelly’s Ether ETF may have a slim 20% chance of getting approved as he doubted the “SEC is ready for this next move.”

According to Balchunas, he believes that SEC Chairman Gary Gensler is “mentally not ready” to approve anything other than a Bitcoin Futures ETF (BTC) at this stage:

“During the Bitcoin futures application process in August, VanEck and ProShares also filed for Ether ETFs. The SEC told them to withdraw them. Now it’s been 3 months (and 3 successful launches of bitcoin ETF futures ETFs). ”

Balchunas added that if the rumors were true that the SEC had told VanEck and ProShares to withdraw their respective Ether ETF applications because they provided access to crypto assets other than BTC, Kelly’s ETF would have a 1% chance of approval.

Researcher Jason Lowry commented: “I would be surprised if the SEC approved the ETH ETF b / c, this is a tacit signal that ETH is not an unlisted security.”

The SEC approved several BTC futures ETFs in the second half of 2021, but it appears the regulator is currently unwilling to sign any type of fund that offers cryptocurrency access outside of CME BTC futures contracts.

Earlier this month, Anna Paglia, global head of ETF and indexed strategies at Invesco, highlighted this, explaining that her firm’s decision to withdraw its BTC Futures ETF was that the SEC only approves Bitcoin ETFs with 100% dependence on futures on bitcoin.

ETF Invesco has aimed to provide a mix of futures swaps, physical Bitcoin and private funds to the Bitcoin industry.