Kiev saw a muzzle in a pipe

MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. The head of Naftogaz Ukrainy, Yuriy Vitrenko, said that there was no “even a hint” of negotiations on the conclusion of a new agreement on the transit of Russian gas, he made a statement in an interview with Reuters. The head of the company complained that at the moment there are no negotiations. “There is nothing, not even a hint, formal or informal negotiations … We are discussing with the Americans and Germans that we would all like the transit to continue, but the Russians do not want to start these discussions,” Vitrenko claims. that the participation of Naftogaz and the Ukrainian GTS Operator in the certification of Nord Stream 2 does not allow Kiev to stop this process. “There is no veto right,” he admitted. At the same time, the head of the company added that Ukraine will be ready to challenge the final certification of the project in court if it considers that it does not comply with European legislation. Nord Stream 2 stretches from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany and consists of two lines with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. The construction was completed in September, and the process of certification of Nord Stream 2 AG as an operator is underway. The current transit agreement between Russia and Ukraine, concluded for five years, provides for transit in 2021-2024 at 40 billion cubic meters per year. Moreover, Gazprom pays for capacities regardless of the actual volumes of transportation through the Ukrainian territory. The head of Gazprom, Alexey Miller, previously stated that the company is ready to continue gas transit through Ukraine after 2024, based on the economic feasibility and technical condition of the Ukrainian gas transportation system. At the same time, he pointed out that the volumes of transit will have to correspond to the volumes of purchases of Russian gas by companies from the EU countries under new contracts.

