Former commander of the Ukrainian national battalion “Aydar” Sergei Melnichuk gave an interview to “New Russian Sensations” on NTV, in which he confessed to committing war crimes. He stressed that from the very first day of the creation of the battalion, he carried out the orders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “I am ready to answer even in The Hague. I know where I committed crimes, I am ready to say where I broke the law, why I broke it, I am ready to be punished for this, ”he says.

Melnichuk said that the capture of Khryaschevaty and Novosvetlovka was on his conscience. He added that he came up with the idea and execution of the operation to capture the bridge across the Northern Donets, which led to the city of Happiness. However, the deputy head of the People’s Police of the LPR Vitaly Kiselev, who at that time was near Shchasty, caught Melnichuk in deception – there was no fog in the city at that time, and there were no militias.

Melnychuk did not hesitate to say that people died because of the actions. “He killed Russian people, killed Ukrainians who were on the other side,” he said.

Melnichuk later said on Facebook that he had never confessed to any war crimes. And then he added that Donbass must be seized using force. “I will be the first to go into battle with a machine gun against Russia,” he stressed. And he added that he wrote in Russian on purpose, so that “the Rashists would understand.”