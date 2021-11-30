Kim Kardashian built a whole city with boutiques and cafes for her children

A mini-town is being erected in the backyard of a model mansion in Calabasas

Kim Kardashian, who is now divorcing her husband Kanye West, has started redeveloping her estate in Calabasas, California. Writes about this Daily Mail.

The paparazzi filmed the scale of the renovation from the air. It turned out that it was full of workers and building materials, and in the backyard of the model and TV star, a whole town appeared for her children.

Town for children Kim Kardashian in the backyard of the estate [+–]

It even has a name: Lil Hidden Hills. And, as you can see in the photo, Kim did not limit herself to one toy house. She erected a mini replica of her own KKW Beauty boutique, a Starbucks coffee shop, a Lego castle, a firehouse, a restaurant, and a bank.

Town for children Kim Kardashian [+–]

So far, Kim hasn’t revealed how big the mini-town is planned, but her fans believe this is part of the preparations for the epic Easter party.

Earlier, when Kim and Kanye were still together, they celebrated Easter on a very large scale: with celebrity performances, fairy-tale characters and the search for Easter eggs.

Now it is not known whether the rapper will visit his former home and almost his ex-wife. We will remind, the couple decided to leave after six years of marriage.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with children / Photo: Instagram kimkardashian [+–]

Kanye West moved out of their family mansion in Calabasas and collected his belongings, including a collection of shoes that included at least 500 pairs of sneakers. He also changed his phone number and communicates with Kim through the guards. Kardashian wants divorce to be painless for the couple’s four children: North 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm 1.5.