Kommersant: four generals of the Russian Guard were suspected of embezzlement and abuse

2021-11-30T07: 31

MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. Seven high-ranking Rosgvardia officers are suspected of abuse and embezzlement. According to the newspaper, a criminal case is being planned against the officers. Rosgvardia “, – writes” Kommersant “. The officers were checked in connection with the introduction of the information system” Real Estate “in the structure of the internal troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Rosgvardia, which was supposed to digitize and combine all objects of the department in a single register, but did not work. The creation of the system cost 192 million rubles, these funds were completely “used up.” . “Appropriate procedural decision” Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Information Technology and Communications Alexander Khinshtein, in an interview with Kommersant, said that he hopes for “an appropriate procedural decision of military investigators.” does not try to hush up such “sad facts”, but, on the contrary, initiates checks itself. What other cases did the officers of the Russian Guard go through? “Kommersant”, the amount of the incriminated yatok is 10 million rubles. According to the newspaper, this money, according to the investigation, he received from representatives of the Spetsshveisnab company, which supplied the uniform for the Russian guardsmen, for concluding additional contracts with it for almost two billion rubles. 70 thousand rubles by the court for forcing five subordinates to repair their house. A case of abuse of office was opened against the 39-year-old former deputy chief. As noted by the prosecutor’s office, the criminal actions of the ex-deputy chief had a negative impact on the normal work of the Voronezh department of the Russian Guard. In particular, due to the absence of the Russian guards at the place of service, property damage was inflicted in the amount of more than 150 thousand rubles.

