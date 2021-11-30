https://ria.ru/20211130/rosgvardiya-1761379332.html
Kommersant: four generals of the Russian Guard were suspected of embezzlement and abuse
Seven high-ranking Rosgvardia officers are suspected of abuse and embezzlement.
MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. Seven high-ranking Rosgvardia officers are suspected of abuse and embezzlement. According to the newspaper, a criminal case is being planned against the officers. Rosgvardia “, – writes” Kommersant “. The officers were checked in connection with the introduction of the information system” Real Estate “in the structure of the internal troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Rosgvardia, which was supposed to digitize and combine all objects of the department in a single register, but did not work. The creation of the system cost 192 million rubles, these funds were completely “used up.” . “Appropriate procedural decision” Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Information Technology and Communications Alexander Khinshtein, in an interview with Kommersant, said that he hopes for “an appropriate procedural decision of military investigators.” does not try to hush up such “sad facts”, but, on the contrary, initiates checks itself. What other cases did the officers of the Russian Guard go through? “Kommersant”, the amount of the incriminated yatok is 10 million rubles. According to the newspaper, this money, according to the investigation, he received from representatives of the Spetsshveisnab company, which supplied the uniform for the Russian guardsmen, for concluding additional contracts with it for almost two billion rubles. 70 thousand rubles by the court for forcing five subordinates to repair their house. A case of abuse of office was opened against the 39-year-old former deputy chief. As noted by the prosecutor’s office, the criminal actions of the ex-deputy chief had a negative impact on the normal work of the Voronezh department of the Russian Guard. In particular, due to the absence of the Russian guards at the place of service, property damage was inflicted in the amount of more than 150 thousand rubles.
According to the newspaper, a criminal case is planned against the officers.
“The main military prosecutor’s office sent materials to the Main Military Investigation Department of the TFR to initiate a criminal case on embezzlement and abuse against four generals and three colonels of the Russian Guard,” writes Kommersant.
The officers were checked in connection with the introduction of the information system “Real Estate” in the structure of the internal troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Rosgvardia, which was supposed to digitize and combine all objects of the department in a single register, but did not work. The creation of the system cost 192 million rubles, these funds were fully “used”.
Under suspicion, according to the publication, were Major General Andrei Kozlov, Lieutenant General Alexei Belyakov, Major General Alexander Vyrodov, Lieutenant General Valery Duginov and three colonels.
“Appropriate procedural decision”
Alexander Khinshtein, chairman of the State Duma committee on information policy, information technology and communications, told Kommersant that he hoped for “an appropriate procedural decision of military investigators.”
According to him, it is very important that the leadership of the National Guard does not in any way try to hush up such “sad facts”, but, on the contrary, initiates checks on its own.
What other cases did the officers of the Russian Guard go through?
The Moscow 235th garrison military court earlier arrested the former deputy head of the financial and economic department of the Russian Guard, Colonel Nikolai Kopytov, accused of bribery.
According to the Kommersant newspaper, the incriminated bribes amount to 10 million rubles. According to the newspaper, this money, according to the investigation, he received from the representatives of the company “Spetsshveisnab”, which supplied the uniform for the Russian guardsmen, for concluding additional contracts with it for almost two billion rubles.
Earlier it became known that the former deputy head of the Rosgvardia department in the Voronezh region was fined 70 thousand rubles by the court for forcing five subordinates to repair their house.
A case of abuse of office was initiated against the 39-year-old former deputy chief.
As noted by the prosecutor’s office, the criminal actions of the ex-deputy chief had a negative impact on the normal work of the Voronezh department of the Russian Guard. In particular, due to the absence of the Russian guards at the place of service, property damage was inflicted in the amount of more than 150 thousand rubles.
