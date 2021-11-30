https://ria.ru/20211130/zaprety-1761394453.html

Snowmobile and ATV owners face new restrictions

Kommersant: Russia wants to tighten control over snowmobiles and ATVs – RIA Novosti, 11/30/2021

Snowmobile and ATV owners face new restrictions

The Ministry of Agriculture intends to introduce new restrictions for owners of snowmobiles, ATVs and other types of off-road equipment, writes

MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Agriculture intends to introduce new restrictions for owners of snowmobiles, ATVs and other types of off-road vehicles, writes Kommersant. It is assumed that their operation will be prohibited by law if the level of harmful substances in the exhaust is exceeded, brake system malfunctions and steering play in snowmobiles and swamp vehicles more than 15 degrees. The restrictions will also apply to vehicles with inoperative headlights, sound and brake lights, as well as those that do not have a license plate. “If the inspector finds a malfunction that threatens the safety of traffic, the life and health of others, then it will be necessary to seek a cessation of traffic in accordance with the new procedure. You can use, for example, sealing equipment, installing bollards and evacuating – depending on the situation, “- explained the head of the regional state technical supervision department of the Moscow region Sergei Frolov. It is also noted that the development of new restrictions is provided for by the law” On self-propelled vehicles and other types of equipment. ” effective July 2022. Initially, it was about agricultural machinery, but now the list will touch on snowmobiles, ATVs, buggies and other “off-road vehicles”.

