Kommersant: seven generals and colonels of the Russian Guard suspected of fraud – Gazeta.Ru

The main military prosecutor’s office sent materials to the Main Military Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee to initiate a criminal case on embezzlement and abuse against seven senior officials of the Russian Guard. Writes about it Kommersant with reference to sources in law enforcement agencies.

We are talking about four generals and three colonels. The investigation was sent materials on them based on the results of the check in connection with the introduction of the information system “Real Estate” in the structure of the internal troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Guard. He was supposed to digitize and combine all objects of the department in a single register. According to Kommersant, 192 million rubles were spent on it. It was supposed to work by 2016, but it hasn’t happened to this day.

Initially, contracts for the creation of a new system were signed between the main center of the automated control system of the Internal Troops (VV) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs – on their basis the Rosgvardia was created – and the All-Russian Research Institute for Automation of Control in the Non-Industrial Sphere. Solomatina

According to the newspaper, as a result of the above-mentioned check, it became known that “Real Estate” existed only on paper, while the allocated funds were used in full. According to preliminary estimates, the overestimation of the cost of work on the system amounted to about 90 million rubles.

Major General Andrei Kozlov, who was later promoted to deputy head of the Rosgvardia’s main communications department, was suspected of a particularly large fraud, as well as three colonel officers.

In particular, in 2017, several high-ranking officials of the Russian Guard signed fictitious acts on the commissioning of this information system.

The investigators filed claims against the former head of the Rosgvardia’s main communications department, Lieutenant-General Aleksey Belyakov, his deputy, Major-General Alexander Vyrodov, and the head of the division’s construction department, Lieutenant-General Valery Duginov.

Earlier it became known that the judge of the Moscow Arbitration Court suspect in helping with a bribe.