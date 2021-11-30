Kostin refused to consider the omicron strain as a “black swan” for the economy – RBK

The possibility of a mutation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is not news, scientists have long warned about it. Therefore, the emergence of a new strain does not mean an obligatory catastrophe for the world economy, the head of VTB believes.

The emergence of a new strain of coronavirus is not unambiguously a catastrophic omen for the global economy, the options for the development of the situation may be different, said the President and Chairman of the Board of VTB Bank Andrei Kostin in an interview with Reuters.

“I see no serious reason for the Black Swan. Everyone knew that the virus can and will mutate and, perhaps, are already getting used to it. As well as informational stuffing about our relations with neighbors, “- said the banker.

According to Kostin, the long-term consequences of the emergence of a new strain on the markets will depend primarily on the reaction of the authorities.

“If new lockdowns are introduced, transport restrictions expand, the market subsidence may continue until the situation stabilizes. Another option is that since there is no evidence yet that the omicron is heavier downstream, governments can limit themselves to light measures and the markets will quickly win back losses, “Kostin explained.

Another factor that could act as a stabilizer for the markets when a new strain of SARS-CoV-2 emerges is a significant decrease in the likelihood of a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve. “And the prospect of a rate hike has noticeably irritated the markets lately,” said the head of VTB.

Kostin recalled that over the past month, the Russian stock market fell by 17.8%. The reason for this was two news, and both of them were far from the economy: rumors about a possible Russian attack on Ukraine and about a new strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. At the same time, the Russian market has lost half of the growth that has been gained since the beginning of 2021, Kostin said.

“We saw in March 2020 how many investors took advantage of this decline. Despite the current decline, taking into account dividends, the total profitability of investments in Russian shares for 2021 and now exceeds 22%, and the profits and dividends of companies continue to break records, “the head of VTB concluded.

The Kremlin said that the operational headquarters is now analyzing information about a new strain of coronavirus, which is called omicron. “Now the whole world and the WHO are trying to understand how dangerous it is,” said the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov.

When asked whether any new vaccination-related measures would be taken in response to the emergence of a new strain, the spokesman replied that further possible steps depend on the conclusions of scientists.

Earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that a new strain of coronavirus identified in South Africa could change the entire course of the pandemic. Due to its “unprecedented number of mutations,” it may be more infectious than its predecessors and there is no guarantee that existing vaccines will be effective against it.

Melita Vujnovich, WHO representative in Russia, admitted that the new strain may pose a greater danger than previous variants of infection. “He now looks like that, you have to wait a little, because the beta behaved like that, had such, let’s say, opportunities,” she said.

