Kostin told Putin how, according to the Americans, “he turned out to be a hacker” – RBC

Putin pointed out that hackers are carrying out more attacks from other countries, including the United States. According to him, in the first nine months of this year, Russian resources have been subject to more cyberattacks than last year.

The United States added Kostin to the sanctions list along with other heads of Russian companies, businessmen and officials in April 2018. As the US Treasury Department explained, they benefited from the “corrupt system of the Russian government,” which is conducting “harmful activities” around the world and continuing to “occupy” Crimea and eastern Ukraine. The Ministry of Finance accused them of being responsible for “activities in cyberspace.”

Kostin later said in an interview with CNN that he had “done nothing wrong for America.” He noted that he tried to create good relationships with banks and US investors. The VTB chairman called the entry into the sanctions list “punishment” because of the US misunderstanding of the actions of the Russian authorities.

VTB Bank came under the sectoral sanctions of the European Union in July 2014 due to the events in Ukraine. The authorities banned EU citizens and companies from buying and selling new shares, bonds and other “financial instruments” of the bank with a maturity of more than 90 days. In 2014, VTB went to the European Court of Justice to appeal against the imposed sanctions. However, in June 2020, the EU’s Supreme Court dismissed the bank’s claim.

Before the introduction of sanctions against him, in January 2018, Andrei Kostin said in an interview with Fox News that he was not afraid to be included in the sanctions list, and the corresponding decision regarding the bank would be considered a political one. In March of this year, VTB President said that the bank does not expect new sanctions, but has developed plans in case of increased “sanctions pressure”.