Kremlin rules out fines for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID – RBC

Russia will not follow the example of Austria, whose authorities are developing a bill on penalties for refusing to vaccinate against coronavirus. Unwillingness to get vaccinated can cost a resident of Austria up to € 7.2 thousand.

Photo: Maxim Shemetov / Reuters



Russia does not plan to introduce fines for refusing to vaccinate against coronavirus, as it was proposed to do in Austria, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters, RBC correspondent reports.

“No, we do not admit that such measures will be introduced in Russia,” he said.

Austria proposed to introduce a fine of € 7 thousand for refusing to vaccinate



In Austria, the epidemiological situation worsened in the fall and a sharp increase in coronavirus infections began. The country, which has one of the lowest percentages of vaccinated residents in Europe, has announced a 10-day lockdown for the unvaccinated since November 15.

In order to force people to get vaccinated, the country’s authorities decided to make vaccination mandatory and drafted a bill on penalties for refusing to vaccinate. According to the bill, in the event of the first refusal to vaccinate against COVID-19, a resident of Austria will be summoned to the district administrative body. If the person ignores this invitation, then after four weeks he will be called again. On the third refusal of vaccination, a person faces a fine of € 3.6 thousand or imprisonment for four weeks. With subsequent refusals, the fine may increase to € 7.2 thousand.