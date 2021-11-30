Kristen Stewart in a bright evening dress shone on the track

Kristen Stewart and director of Spencer, starring Princess Diana, attended the 2021 Gotham Awards.

The ceremony, hosted by the Gotham Film and Media Institute, took place in New York. The prizes are awarded to independent films that cost a small amount of money to create. Stewart, 31, won the Performer Tribute for her role as Princess Diana in the critically acclaimed film Spencer, while her co-star Julianne Moore presented the award to Kristen on stage.

Kristen Stewart / Associated Press

Also on the track was the director of the film, Pablo Larrain.

Pablo Larrain and Kristen Stewart / Associated Press

Kristen Stewart arrived at the event in a scarlet bandeau dress from the August Getty Atelier brand and bright matching sandals. The actress’s hair was gathered in a tall and slightly disheveled bun, and there were rich black arrows on her eyelids. On the hands of the star, her tattoos were clearly visible.

Kristen Stewart / Associated Press

Julianne Moore wore Saint Laurent outfit and Dakota Johnson wore a black Schiaparelli dress.

Kristen Stewart, Julianne Moore and Dakota Johnson / Getty Images

