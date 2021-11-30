Kristen Stewart in a stylish suit appeared at a public event

Actress Kristen Stewart and director Pablo Larrain attended The Contenders Film event at the DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles to talk about their new film, Spencer.

In public, Kristen appeared in a stylish brown plaid pantsuit, a milky white top and rough boots. Her hair was tousled and loose, her face was beautifully made up, and her neck was her favorite adornment.

During the interview, Kristen spoke about her connection to her real-life character, Princess Diana. “I’m not the type to have a very developed relationship with her as a figure or with the royal family in general, but I wouldn’t have played this role if I hadn’t loved her,” she said.

Kristen Stewart and Pablo Larrain / Getty Images

Director Pablo Larrain also talked about the writer Stephen Knight and the decision to make the royal family “the backdrop” in the story. “This is the moment when she decides to get out of this marriage. And this decision is difficult. I believe that she finds her personality and decides to move on. She was in too close a marriage … She understands that she can live with her children outside of this structure of this institution. “

The film, we recall, tells how Princess Diana, during the Christmas holidays in Sandringham, decides to divorce Prince Charles.

Kristen Stewart / Getty Images

Kristen has already received a lot of criticism for this work, but it seems that the actress herself believes that she did an excellent job. The film was screened for the first time at the Venice Film Festival this fall.

