Kristen Stewart, Julianne Moore, Dakota Johnson and other guests and winners of the Gotham Awards 2021

The best independent films of the year were honored at the famous New York restaurant Cipriani Wall Street on November 29

Triumphant at the 2021 Gotham Awards actress and director Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Gotham Awards, or simply Gotham, is an American independent award given since 1991 to independent filmmakers. Honorary candidates are selected annually by committees of film critics, journalists and festival curators.













Julianne Moore and Kristen Stewart

This year, the ceremony was traditionally held at the Cipriani Wall Street restaurant in Lower Manhattan, gathering many people from the A-list in brilliant outfits. They posed for reporters on the red carpet Kristen Stewart , Julianne Moore , Dakota Johnson n, Rooney Mara, Dan Levy, Thandie Newton and other stars of big cinema and streaming shows.

Kristen Stewart

Actress / director Maggie Gyllenhaal, who has four wins out of five nominations for her new film, The Lost Daughter, is set to premiere on Netflix on December 31st. Olivia Coleman won the Best Acting Performance award for her starring role in the same film, sharing the award with The Assassination of Kenneth Chamberlain star Frankie Faison.

Cast of the Squid Game at the 2021 Gotham Awards

Best TV series named “Squid game” and “Dogs of the Reservation”. Best Actor Performance in the Series was awarded to Ethan Hawke (“Bird of the Good Lord”), and Tuso Mbedu for his work on the Underground Railroad.

Ethan Hawke and Peter Dinklage

As a result of the event, the conclusion suggests itself: since most of the winning projects created with contributions from Netflix , the streaming service has outplayed everyone again and remains a trendsetter in independent cinema as well.

Dakota Johnson

Maggie Gyllenhaal with her husband Peter Sarsgaard

