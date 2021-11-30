Kristen Stewart vs Bella from Tiktok. The blogger has repeated the scenes of “Twilight”, and you will have to choose your fighter

The blogger showed how she would fit into the scenery of “Twilight”, and there was a battle with Bella, where none of the Cullens could determine the winner. For that, you have a chance to decide who bites his lip better and is sad in the forests of Forks.

Tiktok user Meg with nickname megdwt with a creative attitude to its similarity with the heroine of the vampire saga Bella from “Twilight”. Although the girl has a note “No, I’m not Kristen / Bella” in the account description in the tiktok, it’s hard to believe her. After all, Meg shoots a video in which he repeats scenes from the films of the “twilight” saga, and the fans of the Cullen family sink into the heart. It turns out with her so organically that we invite you to decide who fits into the movie better – a parody or an original.

Both heroines are already eager to fight and are ready to start the first round. In the right corner of the ring are your Twilight flashbacks, and in the left is your tiktok Mag. An excerpt from the movie, where the main characters first meet in the school cafeteria, will help you to feel the vibes of the legendary saga again.

As good as Bella Swan is, the fighter from the left corner of the ring has something to cover. Meg masterfully did the editing and color grading between the film clips and her video. As a result, it seems that the characters from the film are turning to the blogger and at the same time introducing the newcomer to the Cullen family in absentia.

Also in Meg brought a little new to the old scene. According to her idea, the heroes live in a black and white reality, and only when they meet their soul mate, the world becomes colored for them.

And if you have already given points to the participants for the first part of the fight, you should know that they were just warming up. From the scene in the cafeteria, both Bells were transported to the biology class, where an acquaintance was struck between a couple (then still future).

Bella and Edward’s looking at each other is not at all the scene that may be difficult for Meg, and her second video proved it. Miss Swan’s pensive glance is right there, and the girl knows how to bite her lip hesitantly just as well as Kristen Stewart. It looks like this round is for Meg.

The third round unlocked the “Forks Forest” location and, in particular, Bella and Edward’s beloved meadow. In the second part of the saga, the vampire left the rainy town, so the abandoned heroine had to sit alone on the moss under the pine trees.

Meg keeps up with her rival – in her version of this scene she is also alone, and the vibes of sadness can kill fun through the screen.

No matter how much we looked at the videos of the blogger and excerpts from the cult saga, we still could not determine which Bella won the fight. Perhaps you will succeed?

In the meantime, there is no winner, a newcomer has burst into the chat of the twilight heroes’ counterparts. Meet the vampire Victoria from Russia with applause. After all, judging by the video of the girl, the villain not only survived, but also took the house from the Cullens.

Other bloggers decided to cosplay the main characters of “Twilight” and came to success (though only 80 percent). After all, something went wrong with the copy of Edward, and the handsome vampire turned into Alexei Navalny.