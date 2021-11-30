https://ria.ru/20211130/kuleba-1761371197.html

Kuleba said that the Ukrainian army has strengthened and “will respond to the blow” of Russia

Kuleba said that the Ukrainian army has strengthened and "will respond to the blow" of Russia – RIA Novosti, 11/30/2021

Kuleba said that the Ukrainian army has strengthened and “will respond to the blow” of Russia

At a briefing for foreign journalists, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly became “incomparably stronger” than in 2014, and … RIA Novosti, 30.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. At a briefing for foreign journalists, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly became “incomparably stronger” than in 2014 and would be able to “respond to the blow” of Russia. “He (Kuleba – ed.) Added that Ukraine, the army which has become “incomparably stronger” compared to 2014 …, “will respond to the blow,” the Agence France Presse said. At the same time, the Ukrainian minister called for “prompt action” to “contain” Moscow. “If Russia decides to conduct a military operation, everything will happen literally in the blink of an eye, “- the agency quotes him. According to Kuleba,” Russia has deployed significant military forces in the regions near the border of Ukraine. ” , artillery, air and naval forces, as well as electronic warfare. Kiev and Western states have recently expressed concern about the alleged increase in “aggressive actions” by Russia near the borders of Ukraine. Presidential secretary-general Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is moving troops within its territory and at its own discretion. According to him, this does not threaten anyone and should not worry anyone. Moscow has repeatedly denied reports from a number of Western media that Russia is allegedly pulling troops to the border with Ukraine. The Foreign Ministry noted earlier that the West’s statements about “Russian aggression” and the possibility of helping Kiev defend itself against it are both ridiculous and dangerous. Russia has also repeatedly denied accusations of “aggressive actions” by the West and Ukraine, stating that it does not threaten anyone and does not intend to attack anyone, and statements of “aggression” are used as an excuse to place more NATO military equipment near Russian borders.

