Last weekend alone, Apple was able to sell 10 million iPhones

The pandemic and the resulting shortage of semiconductor components have disrupted many industry trends, but this is unlikely to discourage consumers from purchasing gifts during the so-called sale season. According to analysts at Wedbush Securities, over the weekend alone, Apple was able to sell more than 10 million iPhones, and about 40 million smartphones will be sold by the end of December.

According to Wedbush Securities, Apple stores continue to suffer from a shortage of iPhone 13 Pro smartphones, with demand exceeding supply by about 15% and order waiting times stretching for weeks. In total, according to the results of the fourth calendar quarter, Apple can sell more than 80 million smartphones. In China alone, the source estimates that at least 15 million iPhones could be sold in December.

According to experts, the impact of the shortage of chips on the availability of smartphones for sale will be temporary, and the deferred demand for the iPhone will be able to support Apple’s financial performance for a long time to come. The company’s new fiscal year began in October on the company’s calendar and could sell nearly 100 million AirPods wireless over the next 12 months, Wedbush Securities said. This product category is expected to generate more than 5% of Apple’s total revenue in FY2022.