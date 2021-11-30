https://ria.ru/20211130/ssha-1761409944.html

Lavrov accused the United States of whipping up military hysteria near Russian borders







MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. The United States has surrounded Russia with military bases from all sides and is whipping up military hysteria, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said. less constantly this hysteria is being whipped up (at the borders of Russia. – Ed.) “, – said the minister, speaking to the participants of the annual scientific and educational program of the A. M. Gorchakov Foundation for the Support of Public Diplomacy” Dialogue for the Future. ” Western states have recently expressed concern about the “pulling” of Russian forces to the border with Ukraine. As the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov pointed out, Moscow is moving troops within its territory and at its own discretion – this does not threaten anyone and should not bother anyone. At the same time, any country whose borders have an unstable region will take the necessary measures for its own security. The United States itself and its NATO allies have recently significantly increased military activity in the Black Sea. As stated in the Ministry of Defense, the United States is trying to create a grouping of troops near the Russian borders, and one of Washington’s goals is the military development of Ukraine. The US is studying the situation in the event of a military solution to the conflict in Donbass, the ministry believes.

