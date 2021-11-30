Lavrov announced the transfer of NATO military equipment to the borders of Russia – Gazeta.Ru

The North Atlantic Alliance is deploying military equipment to the Russian borders, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. His words lead RIA News”…

“Significant units and military equipment of NATO countries, including American and British, are being deployed closer to our borders,” the Foreign Minister said.

He also noted that more and more forces and means are accumulating on the contact line in Donbass, while such actions are being carried out with the support of “an increasing number of Western instructors.”

In addition, Lavrov stressed that Russia has repeatedly appealed to foreign partners with a proposal to legally consolidate the principle of the indivisibility of security, but the West “categorically refuses to do this.”

Previously at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs statedthat NATO is purposefully testing Russia for its strength when it sends warships and aircraft to its borders. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, over 50 reconnaissance aircraft and drones of the alliance are recorded every week, which ply along the borders of the Russian Federation.