Lavrov hopes that the Kiev regime will not follow Saakashvili’s path
Lavrov hopes that the Kiev regime will not follow Saakashvili’s path
2021-11-30T14: 59
2021-11-30T14: 59
2021-11-30T14: 59
MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed the hope that the current Kiev regime will not follow the path of the ex-President of Georgia Mikhail Saakashvili of the 2008 model. “I would like to express the hope that even the current Kiev regime will not follow the path of Mikhail Saakashvili of the August 2008 model,” – Lavrov told reporters.
