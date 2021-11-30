Lavrov said that the United States surrounded the Russian Federation with military bases and whipped up hysteria at its borders – Politics

MOSCOW, November 30. / TASS /. The United States of America has surrounded the Russian Federation with its military bases and is constantly stirring up hysteria along the Russian borders. This was stated on Tuesday by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a meeting with participants in the annual scientific and educational program of the AM Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Foundation “Dialogue for the Future.”

“The fact that we are accused of exercises conducted by the Russian Armed Forces on their own sovereign territory, those countries that are bringing troops and military equipment to our borders in huge quantities from overseas, and the fact that the United States has surrounded us from all sides with their military bases, these are probably facts that any schoolchild knows. And nevertheless, this hysteria is constantly being whipped up, “the head of the diplomatic department pointed out.

According to the minister, unfounded statements by Western partners “are pouring out of a cornucopia,” but not a single proof was presented.

“The attempt of the West to preserve its hegemony at any cost contradicts the objective course of history, because there is China, there is India, there is Brazil, there are growth centers in Africa and in Latin America and Asia. A multipolar world order is being formed, where there will be several centers of economic growth, political influence. And not taking into account this objective tendency means going against the natural course of history. We will advocate that the entire multilateral process concentrate on the search for agreements and consensus solutions, “Lavrov stressed.

He added that the Russian side is ready to search for compromises and has repeatedly proved its negotiability.

According to Lavrov, the United States and its allies are introducing openly confrontational schemes in the Asia-Pacific region aimed at containing other countries.

“In the Asia-Pacific region, where until recently positive, constructive, unifying tendencies prevailed, tendencies to seek consensus and compromise, openly confrontational schemes are being introduced to contain some countries by other countries,” he said.

Nevertheless, Lavrov continued, Moscow has partners who share its approaches: “This is our immediate environment. These are the EAEU, CSTO, CIS, but also broader partnerships, first of all, the key Eurasian organization – the SCO and such a new association like BRICS “.

“The troika, Russia, India, China, also retains its significance. We call it RIC. A video conference took place quite recently. We approved a detailed document. We continue to advocate for the democratization of international relations,” the minister said.

Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States announced on September 15 a new security partnership – AUKUS. As part of the agreement, Australia, in particular, plans to build at least eight nuclear submarines using American technology, as well as re-equip its armed forces with American cruise missiles.