Lena Miro made fun of Jennifer Lopez

Lena Miro, in her blog on LiveJournal, shared a new publication in which she ridiculed Jennifer Lopez, but not just like that, but in order to unobtrusively offer her public an advertisement. The blogger showed off a collage in which J. Lo is depicted without and with makeup. The photo without make-up was clearly unsuccessful, because on it the singer is captured with an absurd expression on her face, unusual for her in everyday life.

“Even with multimillion-dollar carats in your ears, you can look like a coming housekeeper. Jennifer Lopez is a great example of this, “wrote Miro, calling the singer” no “without styling and makeup, and with them -” a gorgeous woman. “

Miro further recalled that November is not the best time for beauty, and therefore invited the public to do spa treatments at home, after which she began to list a variety of cosmetics.

In the comments to the publication of Miro, subscribers shared their self-care methods and reviews about cosmetics, but there were also those who laughed at the blogger.

“At first I didn’t get there, why did you suddenly start driving along Jennifer Lopez with a roller. And then I saw – the end of autumn, there was less money in my pocket. Advertising ”,“ The day is not far off when every post in the Lena Miro project will be advertising, ”the users wrote.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Ivan Mirov