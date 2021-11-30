Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks first appeared as a couple

The romance of 31-year-old Liam Hemsworth and 25-year-old Gabriella Brooks has definitely reached a new level: in one evening they made two debuts – for the first time they were published together, and the actor also posted their first joint photos on his Instagram. This Friday, June 11, brothers Liam and Chris Hemsworth, along with their companions – girlfriend Gabriella Brooks and wife Elsa Pataky, respectively – attended the so-called “Gold Dinner” (Gold Dinner 2021) in Australia. The event, which is annually sponsored by the Sydney Children’s Hospital, was also attended by Matt Damon’s wife Lucciana Barroso.

A fantastic evening, during which much needed funds for treatment were collected and a lot was told about one of the most important and difficult problems – the mental health of children. Thanks to Monica Sanders-Weinberg for organizing the evening and for everything you do for the Sydney Children’s Hospital, Liam wrote on the social network.

Lucy Damon, Lauren Phillips, Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth, Gabriella Brooks, Liam Hemsworth Liam Hemsworth, Gabriella Brooks, Lucy Damon, Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky

We will remind, for the first time about the romance of Liam and Gabriella started talking in November 2019. In the wake of rumors, the first shots of the couple appeared. In mid-December, Brooks was spotted with Liam’s parents: Photographers captured them while having lunch with the Hemsworth elders. Gabriella exchanged warm hugs with her boyfriend’s mother, Leonie, and then they all went to a restaurant together. And their first pictures, confirming that a romantic relationship began between Liam and Gabriella, appeared online only in mid-January 2020.

During the entire time of their romance, the paparazzi managed to photograph them together only twice: both times it was in the homeland of the Hemsworth brothers in Australia, on the ocean coast while sailing on the surfs. In March 2020, romantic pictures were made off Philip’s Island, when only Liam and Gabriella rode on the waves, and in May of the same year the girl stayed to sunbathe on the shore, while Liam and his brother Chris Hemsworth caught a wave on the beach the Australian city of Byron Bay together.

On May 18 this year, Gabriella celebrated her 25th birthday. On the occasion, she threw a quiet family celebration – Liam was among the guests. The birthday girl’s friend managed to take a common selfie, which the lovers got together. This picture, which also included the wife of the actor’s older brother, Luke Hemsworth, Samantha, became their first photo together in a long time.

Gabriella Brooks with her friend, Liam Hemsworth and Samantha Hemsworth