Lipetsk deputies intend to approve the law on QR codes

At a meeting of the Committee on Legislation and Legal Issues of the Lipetsk Regional Council of Deputies, a heated dispute erupted today. The reason for her was the discussion of amendments to the federal law “On Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare”, which imply the introduction of QR codes on vaccination, illness or medical treatment in public places, except for grocery stores and pharmacies, and on transport from February 1, 2022 to 1 June 2022. Before the changes are adopted by the State Duma, they must be discussed in regional parliaments.

“Heavy artillery” came to the committee meeting in the regional council today in the person of the deputy head of the regional department of Rospotrebnadzor Irina Shchukina, the head of the regional health department Yuri Shurshukov and two heads of covid hospitals: Andrey Filatov and Yulia Agapova. It is worth noting that not all participants in the discussion of the introduction of preventive measures against COVID-19 were wearing masks.

In principle, the impression was immediately formed that the result of the voting on the commission, despite the fierce resistance of the Communist deputies, was a foregone conclusion.

The first to speak was Irina Shchukina. She spoke about the epidemic situation in the Lipetsk region and called for support for the amendment of QR codes. Calling them “acute and reasonable”, since they will unify preventive measures against coronavirus infection throughout the country, Irina Shchukina added that anti-epidemic measures associated with the introduction of QR codes have reduced the incidence in the Lipetsk region.

– The epidemic in the country continues. An unfavorable situation is registered on the territory of the Lipetsk region, unfortunately the mortality rate does not decrease, – said Irina Shchukina.

The head physician of the Lipetsk City Hospital No. 4 Lipetsk-Med, Yulia Agapova, was also in favor of supporting the covid law.

– The coronavirus is constantly mutating and the last wave was the most severe. It seems that the situation has improved now, but it is imaginary. The medical staff is working hard. There is still no cure for coronavirus infection. Doctors have only prevention in their hands – these are restrictive measures and vaccinations, – said Yulia Agapova.

The powerful opening words did not convince the communist deputies. Deputy Tatyana Kopylova asked if a vaccinated person could get sick and become a distributor of the virus? Doctors answered in the affirmative, noting, however, that the vaccinated get sick less often and, as a rule, carry the infection more easily than the unvaccinated.

– Do you associate the high mortality rate of COVID-19 with the state of the health care system in the region? – asked the deputy Sergei Tokarev.

– No. On the territory of the region, the heads of the health care system adequately respond to the epidemiological situation, new hospitals are quickly opened. – answered Irina Shchukina.

Communist Tatyana Kopylova spoke most of all, after the doctors. In her speech, she noted that the presence of QR codes does not guarantee that their owners do not become carriers of the disease. She also cannot understand why people who have suffered from COVID-19 asymptomatically are not counted anywhere, because they have a certain immunity. These people are not monitored by health officials. At the same time, those who were officially ill were included in the statistics. Tatyana Kopylova also pointed out another discrepancy: it is stated that in the Lipetsk region herd immunity has reached almost 80%, and the Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko noted the region among those where the number of seriously ill patients increased.

– Introducing QR codes is not about health, as they do not provide security. This is about discrimination against people. This is incorrect and incorrect. Vaccination is voluntary under the law, while the unvaccinated are deprived of their civil rights, – said Tatyana Kopylova, adding that the Communist Party faction will vote against the bill.

And the deputies of the regional council from the United Russia party supported the bill, calling the position of the communists irresponsible.

– Probably, there is not a single person in the hall who has not been ill with covid, and some have died, relatives and acquaintances. Opposing the bill is political populism. The topic is scandalous. You need to be responsible for the decisions you make. I am proud that I am Russian, but now we need to look at the experience of other countries. For example, in Singapore, unvaccinated people are not served, in France you cannot get anywhere without a QR code. The current bill is loyal and soft, and vaccination is necessary, it reduces mortality and thanks to it we will quickly return to normal life, ” said United Russia deputy Sergei Serikov.

– At our work, most of the team is vaccinated. We keep statistics – less than 2% of the vaccinated cases. I hear a lot from the media that opponents of vaccination parasitize on the feelings of people, calling the QR code a tag. We are not discussing a label, but a health passport. They also say that data leakage is possible. Yes, manufacturers of fitness bracelets know more about us than doctors, – added the United Russia deputy Maxim Tolstopyatykh.

The discussion on the introduction of QR codes has grown into a political plane. In fact, it became a confrontation between United Russia and the Communists.

“We see the beginnings of instability begin in the region. The society is seething, – said the communist deputy Alexander Ushakov.

– The country has been dying out for the past 20 years, but there was no COVID-19. And today we are told that the trouble is in the yard. Trouble for a long time! The number of medical institutions in the Lipetsk region decreased by 30%. Why are civil rights on one side of the scale today and health on the other? And people are dying from United Russia! – another communist Nikolai Bykovskikh no longer controlled himself.

For this phrase, United Russia members took up arms against the communist. But before the scandal flared up, it quickly went out, at least its visible part. It is possible that Nikolai Bykovskikh will have to answer to the ethics commission for this phrase.

At the end of the discussion, the head physician of the regional infectious diseases hospital Andrei Filatov spoke, he is also a member of the regional public chamber, therefore he cited the arguments of public figures (GOROD48 already wrote

about comments , which were expressed by public figures).

The discussion ended with a vote: six committee members voted for the bill, two against. Thus, the members of the committee recommended their colleagues to approve the amendments to the federal law “On sanitary and epidemiological welfare.” It is unlikely that something will change at the session of the Regional Council.