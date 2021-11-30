https://ria.ru/20211130/belavia-1761541949.html

Lukashenko announced that Belavia will fly to Crimea

Belarus has a free hand on flights to Crimea, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

MINSK, 30 Nov – RIA Novosti. Belarus has a free hand on flights to Crimea, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti. He recalled the Belarusian sanatorium located on the peninsula and noted that Belavia will be able to transport people if necessary. Unfortunately, not through Ukraine. Twice, probably, the circle or one and a half will be further, “- said the head of state. Since May 26, Ukraine has stopped air traffic with Belarus after a situation with an emergency landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk. Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, commenting on the possibility of opening direct flights to Crimea, said that the country needs to take into account the economic aspect, as well as possible sanctions. Crimea became a Russian region after a referendum held in March 2014, in which 96.77% of Crimean voters and 95, 6% of Sevastopol residents spoke in favor of joining the state. The Russian leadership has repeatedly stated that the Crimeans democratically, in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter, voted for reunification with the country. According to the Russian president, this issue is “finally closed.”

“We will fly when we need it!” – Lukashenka about Belavia’s flights to Crimea The Belarusian airline Belavia will fly to Crimea when Minsk needs it, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti. “We will fly when we need it. Unfortunately, not through Ukraine. Twice, probably, the circle or one and a half will be further,” he said. According to Lukashenko, there is a Belarusian sanatorium in Crimea: “If we need to transport our people, we have our own sanatorium there.” 2021-11-30T20: 37 true PT0M36S

