Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview that Crimea “legally” and “in fact” is the territory of Russia. He agreed with Putin to visit the peninsula, saying that he intends to start the trip from Sevastopol. According to international law, the territory was annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
According to Lukashenko, whom the authorities of many countries of the world do not recognize as the flying president of Belarus, “Crimea de facto and de jure became Russian after the referendum,” the state agency BelTA quotes him. Whether this decision will be formalized is not specified.
In August 2021, Lukashenko announced that he would recognize the annexed Crimea as Russian when the “last Russian oligarch” began supplying products to the peninsula. Russian federal companies are still not officially present there due to fear of sanctions.
Earlier, the Belarusian leader said that he was stopped from recognizing the annexation by the threat of sanctions and an agreement with the former president of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko.
Relations between the two countries deteriorated sharply after the new president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, refused to recognize the results of the Belarusian presidential elections, and Kiev joined Western sanctions against Minsk.
- Crimea is officially recognized as the territory of Russia by seven of 193 UN members: Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, Syria, Sudan, North Korea and Afghanistan. Control over the territory of Afghanistan is now de facto exercised by the Taliban movement recognized as a terrorist movement in Russia. Its official representative, Zabihullah Mujahid, said in an interview with the Russian newspaper Octagon that the Taliban believe that Russia and Ukraine should solve the problem of the peninsula belonging to each other so as not to destabilize the situation in the region.