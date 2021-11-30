https://ria.ru/20211130/plan-1761499676.html

Lukashenko says Minsk has a plan to react to NATO maneuvers

Lukashenko said that Minsk has a plan to react to NATO maneuvers – RIA Novosti, 11/30/2021

Lukashenko says Minsk has a plan to react to NATO maneuvers

Against the background of NATO maneuvers in the Baltics and Ukraine, Minsk has a plan and combat units to respond to attempts to start a conflict, said in an interview with RIA Novosti … RIA Novosti, 11/30/2021

2021-11-30T17: 07

2021-11-30T17: 07

2021-11-30T17: 23

in the world

Minsk

Latvia

European Union

NATO

Alexander Lukashenko

baltics

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1e/1761501340_0-0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6c4ec251ef2440ff9ca9fc79f826fdd7.jpg

MINSK, 30 Nov – RIA Novosti. Against the background of NATO maneuvers in the Baltics and Ukraine, Minsk has a plan and combat units to react to attempts to start a conflict, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti. “So they started these maneuvers in Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Ukraine. What should I do as commander-in-chief? I should not go to provocations, succumb to these, but I must foresee what will happen so that it does not work out like in 1941, “he said. According to Lukashenko,” Stalin is for everyone said: do not succumb to provocations, do not succumb, signals came from the Kremlin, and then the war actually began. ” Poland and Ukraine. Unfortunately, they ran ahead of even the NATO troops, the Ukrainians, well, as usual. The skies were closed earlier than the European Union and the Americans for Belarusian aircraft flights, just like here, “the head of the Belarusian state noted rstva.

https://ria.ru/20211129/voyna-1761239338.html

Minsk

Latvia

baltics

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Lukashenko on NATO maneuvers in the Baltics and Ukraine Lukashenko told RIA Novosti that against the backdrop of NATO maneuvers in the Baltics and Ukraine, Belarus has a plan and combat units to respond to attempts to start a conflict 2021-11-30T17: 07 true PT0M55S

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1e/1761501340_240-0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_85306a0b0d8ca1a6c8746d2b89ad3517.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, minsk, latvia, european union, nato, alexander lukashenko, baltics