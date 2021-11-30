https://ria.ru/20211130/oruzhie-1761490606.html

Lukashenko threatened to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus

MINSK, 30 Nov – RIA Novosti. Belarus will offer Russia to place nuclear weapons on its territory, NATO will take a similar step in Poland, said in an interview with RIA Novosti, Alexander Lukashenko. Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said earlier that if Germany refuses to become a location for this type of weapons, they may end up in other European countries, including to the east of the German borders. “(In this case. – Ed. note) I will propose to Putin to return nuclear weapons to Belarus,” Lukashenko said. noted: “We will agree on which one.” “The nuclear weapons that will be most effective in such contact. We are ready for this on the territory of Belarus. I, as a prudent, sorry, the owner did not destroy anything. All the” sheds “stand still,” he added. After the collapse of the USSR, Belarusian territory had dozens of charges for the Topol strategic intercontinental missiles and more than a thousand tactical nuclear warheads. Minsk agreed to the withdrawal of weapons after the signing of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

