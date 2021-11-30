https://ria.ru/20211130/oruzhie-1761490606.html
Lukashenko threatened to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus
Lukashenko threatened to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus – RIA Novosti, 11/30/2021
Lukashenko threatened to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus
Belarus will offer Russia to place nuclear weapons on its territory, NATO will take a similar step in Poland, Alexander said in an interview with RIA Novosti … RIA Novosti, 11/30/2021
2021-11-30T16: 29
2021-11-30T16: 29
2021-11-30T16: 54
in the world
jens stoltenberg
Belarus
NATO
Alexander Lukashenko
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1e/1761493560_0-0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8b7377343edee6bc4dc1b246a9e475a9.jpg
MINSK, 30 Nov – RIA Novosti. Belarus will offer Russia to place nuclear weapons on its territory, NATO will take a similar step in Poland, said in an interview with RIA Novosti, Alexander Lukashenko. Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said earlier that if Germany refuses to become a location for this type of weapons, they may end up in other European countries, including to the east of the German borders. “(In this case. – Ed. note) I will propose to Putin to return nuclear weapons to Belarus,” Lukashenko said. noted: “We will agree on which one.” “The nuclear weapons that will be most effective in such contact. We are ready for this on the territory of Belarus. I, as a prudent, sorry, the owner did not destroy anything. All the” sheds “stand still,” he added. After the collapse of the USSR, Belarusian territory had dozens of charges for the Topol strategic intercontinental missiles and more than a thousand tactical nuclear warheads. Minsk agreed to the withdrawal of weapons after the signing of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).
https://ria.ru/20211126/nato-1760978083.html
https://ria.ru/20211123/shoygu-1760382629.html
Belarus
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
Lukashenka: we will house nuclear weapons if NATO sends them to Poland
Belarus will offer Russia its territory for the deployment of nuclear weapons if the nuclear weapons of NATO countries are in Poland, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti.
2021-11-30T16: 29
true
PT0M47S
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1e/1761493560_0-0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2808bd4f6bdf802dae1e7bb84fed8b66.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
worldwide, jens stoltenberg, Belarus, nato, alexander lukashenko, russia
Lukashenko threatened to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus