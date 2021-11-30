Market Sale & Powell Speech By Investing.com

© Reuters



Investing.com – Global Market Shifts Into Risk Aversion Mode Against CEO Statement Moderna (NASDAQ 🙂 Stefan Bansel. Accordingly, stock indices in the US will open lower today. Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell and Janet Yellen will report on what they intend to do in the face of the new threat. Inflation in the eurozone has peaked since the inception of the single currency. Salesforce (NYSE 🙂 will report post-market earnings. Here’s what you need to know about the financial market on Tuesday November 30th.

1. The CEO of Moderna put the market in risk aversion mode

The global market has shifted into risk aversion mode again after Moderna CEO Stefan Bansel told the Financial Times that the current generation of COVID-19 vaccines will not be as effective against the new and highly transmissive omicron strain.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ 🙂 also warned that its antiviral pill – one of three drugs that some call the “game changer” in the fight against the epidemic – showed signs of decreasing effectiveness against the omicron strain in preliminary trials.

But the top European health regulator echoed preliminary findings from officials in South Africa (where the strain was first discovered) that omicron disease is usually mild. The market is more inclined to listen to bearish news: European stocks fell more than 1%, and government bond yields plummeted both in the US and in Europe.

2. Powell and Yellen will speak to the Senate

The head of the US Federal Reserve said the new strain posed a challenge to both the Fed’s goals of price stability and full employment, suggesting that the central bank would refrain from tightening monetary policy if the spread of the omicron strain had an impact on market recovery. labor.

Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are due to address the Senate Banking Committee at 10:00 am ET (15:00 GMT) and the House of Representatives on Wednesday. Separately, Fed Deputy Chairman Richard Clarida is also scheduled to speak at 1:00 pm ET (6:00 pm GMT), while New York Fed Chief John Williams will speak at 10:30 am ET (3:30 pm GMT).

US President Joe Biden said Monday that the new strain is “cause for concern but not cause for panic,” adding that vaccinations, masking and social distancing should reduce the need for any new quarantine measures. Meanwhile, the Centers for Infectious Disease Control (CDC) has recommended booster vaccinations for all adults, while the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) examines the pros and cons of vaccination, even among young teens.

3. The American market is set to decline at the open; Salesforce report pending

The US stock market will open sharply again, losing most if not all of Monday’s gains as risk aversion takes over again.

By 06:20 am ET (11:20 GMT) was down 473 points, or 1.3%, down 1.1%, and futures were down 0.6%.

Stocks that are more sensitive to interest rate changes, such as tech startups that are still struggling to profitability, have performed better in recent days as the market overestimated the risk of a rapid rise in US interest rates. Short-term money market futures now only assume the first rate hike in September 2022, rather than June, as it was before the omicron news. The 2-year Treasury yield fell 20 basis points after the news broke.

Salesforce will lead the modest list of reporting companies, albeit only after the close of trading.

4. Inflation in the euro area broke records on the eve of the ECB meeting

Eurozone inflation rose more than expected in November and peaked since the boom in German reunification nearly 30 years ago.

The annual rate rose to 4.9%, well above the projected 4.5%, not least due to the sharp rise in ticket prices as people regained confidence and began to book in advance. This confidence may be fragile given the rapid spread of travel bans and border controls around the world in response to the omicron strain.

Core inflation also jumped to 2.6%, and the monthly jump in October inflation was revised from an initial estimate of 0.3% to 0.8%. These numbers are undesirable for the European Central Bank, one of the most active members of the “transition group” ahead of its December meeting next week.

On the good news, the recovery in the German labor market continues at a fast pace: a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell 34,000, more than expected, and reached its lowest level since March last year.

5. Oil continues to fall in price due to concerns about the demand for aviation fuel

The fall in oil prices continues as the omicron strain brings ever worse news for the recovery in air travel, which was expected to be a key component of growth in global oil demand next year. Johan Lundgren, CEO of Europe’s second largest discount airline EasyJet, warned of significant uncertainty in the next few months ahead of a strong recovery in the summer.

By 06:30 am ET (11:30 GMT), futures were down another 2.4% to $ 68.28 a barrel, earlier falling to their lowest level since early September. Crude oil futures fell 2.4% to $ 71.47 a barrel.

Prices were also influenced by positive rhetoric emanating from renewed talks between Iran and Western powers over its nuclear program. However, analysts have warned that the road to lifting the sanctions is likely to be long, while the talk is “inexpensive.”



