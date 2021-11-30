Markets have unexpectedly reacted to the statement of the head of Moderna

According to him, the production of a vaccine against the omicron strain may take months. Barrel of Brent fell below $ 71 for the first time since September 1

Photo: depositphotos.com

The market reacted unexpectedly to an interview with Moderna head Stefan Bansel on CNBC. On November 29, along with representatives of other pharmaceutical companies, he said that against omicron, a new strain of coronavirus, a new vaccine would most likely be required, which would take months to produce. “But we have to wait for the data,” he added.

On November 30, the Financial Times came out with the headline “Head of Moderna Predicts Current Vaccines Will Fail Omicron.” This scared the markets. The price of Brent crude after the morning increase went down sharply and at the moment dropped below $ 71 for the first time since September 1.

On CNBC, the heads of Pfizer and Moderna announced the development of new vaccines against the omicron strain. That said, Pfizer takes “less than 100 days,” and Moderna “takes months.” On the announcement, Moderna shares are up 21% premarket.

Later, Johnson & Johnson, the Gamaleya Center and Japan’s Shionogi Pharmaceutical announced plans to develop modifications to their vaccines.

At the same time, the head of Moderna, Stefan Bensel, explained that a new drug is needed, since the existing vaccines against the coronavirus will be “probably less effective against the omicron strain than against the delta strain. But in any case, more data and time are needed to study the strain, he stressed. Bansel also said the company plans to produce between 2 billion and 3 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine in 2022.

