Media: four generals of the Russian Guard were suspected of embezzlement and abuse
Media: four Rosgvardia generals were suspected of embezzlement and abuse – RIA Novosti, 11/30/2021
Media: four generals of the Russian Guard were suspected of embezzlement and abuse
Seven high-ranking officers of the Russian Guard were suspected of embezzlement and abuse, they are planning to initiate a criminal case against them, the newspaper reports … RIA Novosti, 11/30/2021
2021-11-30
2021-11-30T02: 48
2021-11-30T07: 22
society
General Military Investigation Directorate
Federal service of the troops of the National Guard of the Russian Federation (Rosgvardia)
Russia
MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. Seven high-ranking officers of the Russian Guard were suspected of embezzlement and abuse, they are planning to initiate a criminal case against them, the Kommersant newspaper reports, citing sources. , which was supposed to digitize and combine in a single register all the facilities of the department, but did not work. According to the newspaper, the reason for the check was the materials of the Rosgvardia’s own security service – they related not only to the activities of the department itself, but also to its predecessor – the Interior Ministry troops … Auditors and prosecutors were interested in the details of attempts to introduce Real Estate back in 2012-2016 in the Interior Ministry troops, which ceased to exist five years ago. automation of control in the non-industrial sphere. V.V. Solomatin signed contracts according to which the system was supposed to work by 2016. The officers of their own security, who worked on the personal instructions of the director of the Russian Guard Viktor Zolotov, found out that “Real Estate” existed only on paper, although all 192 million rubles allocated for its creation were completely “mastered.” the price of the work performed for the system that did not work was about 90 million rubles. It is assumed that in 2017 officials of the Russian Guard signed fictitious acts on the introduction of the virtually nonexistent “Real Estate” into operation. As a result, both the official inspection of the Russian Guard and the prosecutor’s office received a new vector of development. In this case, the former head of the Rosgvardia’s main communications department, Lieutenant-General Aleksey Belyakov, his deputy Major-General Alexander Vyrodov, and the head of the Rosgvardia’s construction department, Lieutenant General Valery Duginov, fell under suspicion of abuse of office, which entailed grave consequences, the newspaper writes.
According to the newspaper, the reason for the check was the materials of the Rosgvardia’s own security service – they related not only to the activities of the department itself, but also to its predecessor, the internal troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The auditors and prosecutors were interested in the details of attempts to introduce Real Estate back in 2012–2016 in the Interior Ministry troops, which ceased to exist five years ago.
According to preliminary estimates, Kommersant clarifies, only the overestimation of the price of work performed for the system that has not yet started working amounted to about 90 million rubles.
“Under suspicion of particularly large-scale fraud (part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code) in this case, several former heads of the Main Center of the ACS of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Russian Guard, including Major General Andrei Kozlov, who at one time was promoted to the position of deputy head of the Rosgvardia’s main communications department, and three officers with the rank of colonel, “the newspaper said.
It is assumed that in 2017, officials of the Russian Guard signed fictitious acts on the introduction of the virtually nonexistent “Real Estate” into operation. As a result, both the official inspection of the Russian Guard and the prosecutor’s office received a new vector of development.
In this case, the former head of the Rosgvardia’s main communications department, Lieutenant-General Aleksey Belyakov, his deputy Major-General Alexander Vyrodov, and the head of the Rosgvardia’s construction department, Lieutenant General Valery Duginov, fell under suspicion of abuse of office, which entailed grave consequences, the newspaper writes.
