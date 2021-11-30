https://ria.ru/20211130/khischenie-1761373611.html

Media: four generals of the Russian Guard were suspected of embezzlement and abuse

Media: four Rosgvardia generals were suspected of embezzlement and abuse – RIA Novosti, 11/30/2021

Media: four generals of the Russian Guard were suspected of embezzlement and abuse

Seven high-ranking officers of the Russian Guard were suspected of embezzlement and abuse, they are planning to initiate a criminal case against them, the newspaper reports … RIA Novosti, 11/30/2021

2021-11-30T02: 48

2021-11-30T02: 48

2021-11-30T07: 22

society

General Military Investigation Directorate

Federal service of the troops of the National Guard of the Russian Federation (Rosgvardia)

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/02/02/1595757077_345:377:3315:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_52a8ef3e41d61d74aa28cf524e22d211.jpg

MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. Seven high-ranking officers of the Russian Guard were suspected of embezzlement and abuse, they are planning to initiate a criminal case against them, the Kommersant newspaper reports, citing sources. , which was supposed to digitize and combine in a single register all the facilities of the department, but did not work. According to the newspaper, the reason for the check was the materials of the Rosgvardia’s own security service – they related not only to the activities of the department itself, but also to its predecessor – the Interior Ministry troops … Auditors and prosecutors were interested in the details of attempts to introduce Real Estate back in 2012-2016 in the Interior Ministry troops, which ceased to exist five years ago. automation of control in the non-industrial sphere. V.V. Solomatin signed contracts according to which the system was supposed to work by 2016. The officers of their own security, who worked on the personal instructions of the director of the Russian Guard Viktor Zolotov, found out that “Real Estate” existed only on paper, although all 192 million rubles allocated for its creation were completely “mastered.” the price of the work performed for the system that did not work was about 90 million rubles. It is assumed that in 2017 officials of the Russian Guard signed fictitious acts on the introduction of the virtually nonexistent “Real Estate” into operation. As a result, both the official inspection of the Russian Guard and the prosecutor’s office received a new vector of development. In this case, the former head of the Rosgvardia’s main communications department, Lieutenant-General Aleksey Belyakov, his deputy Major-General Alexander Vyrodov, and the head of the Rosgvardia’s construction department, Lieutenant General Valery Duginov, fell under suspicion of abuse of office, which entailed grave consequences, the newspaper writes.

https://ria.ru/20211130/ekaterinburg-1761367871.html

https://ria.ru/20211122/zabaykale-1760106232.html

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/02/02/1595757077_584 0:3315:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_85ffe02d05967dde295b2796dc6f8ae0.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Society, Main Military Investigation Directorate, Federal Service of the National Guard Troops of the Russian Federation (Rosgvardia), Russia