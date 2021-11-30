Media: The Netherlands is preparing a new procedure against Russia in the MH17 case

https://ria.ru/20211130/protsedura-1761373394.html

MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. The Netherlands is preparing a new legal procedure against Russia in the UN International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in the case of the crash of the Malaysian Boeing, RTL Nieuws reports, citing anonymous sources. Interlocutors of the TV channel called it “very promising.” Russia allegedly violated the 1944 Convention on International Civil Aviation, according to which each state must ensure the safety of civil aircraft. It is noted that the issue of filing a claim will be on the agenda of the new cabinet of the Dutch government, which must make a final decision. to investigate why Ukraine did not close its airspace, but later it was recommended to stop it, which drew criticism from the Russian Foreign Ministry. According to Maria Zakharova, it was Kiev that violated the ICAO convention and rules by not closing the sky for the flights of civilian airliners. The European Court of Human Rights postponed the consideration of the claim against Russia in the ECHR in mid-November, the European Court of Human Rights postponed the consideration of the claim of the Netherlands and Ukraine against Russia in the case of the crash of the Malaysian Boeing until January 26, previously it was scheduled for November 24. According to the court’s statement, the postponement of the trial is due to the fact that on November 8 one of the judges refused to participate in the process. Kiev filed five lawsuits with the ECHR against Russia, they relate to Crimea and Donbass … Ukraine has previously repeatedly accused Moscow of interfering in its affairs. Russia denies this and calls such accusations inadmissible. At the same time, at the end of July, the Russian side, for the first time in the country’s history, filed an interstate complaint against Kiev with the ECHR. In particular, Moscow charges Ukraine with the crash of the Malaysian Boeing due to its failure to close its airspace. The court registered the complaint, but to date has not begun its consideration. Crash MH17 Malaysian Boeing, flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur on flight MH17, crashed on July 17, 2014 near the village of Grabovo, Donetsk region of Ukraine in the zone of armed conflict between the self-proclaimed DPR and LPR and Ukrainian security officials. There were 298 passengers on board, all of whom were killed. The Ukrainian authorities blamed the militia for the crash. They said they did not have the means to hit the plane at such an altitude. The Joint Investigation Group (JIT), which is investigating the tragedy under the leadership of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Netherlands, but without the participation of Russia, has previously presented interim results. The JIT claims that the airliner was shot down from a Buk air defense missile system belonging to the 53rd Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces. However, there is no evidence of this version. As stated in the Russian Foreign Ministry, the accusations of the investigation team of Moscow’s involvement in the crash of the liner are unfounded and regrettable, the investigation is biased. President Vladimir Putin pointed out that Russia is not allowed to investigate the tragedy, and Moscow can recognize the results of the investigation if it takes full participation in it. As reported in the Russian Ministry of Defense, all the missiles, the engine of which was shown by the commission to investigate the disaster, were disposed of after 2011. As Deputy Prosecutor General Nikolai Vinnichenko told RIA Novosti, Moscow transferred to the Netherlands not only data from its radars, but also the necessary documentation. It testifies that the anti-aircraft missile of the Buk complex belonged to Kiev, it was fired from the territory controlled by the Ukrainian military, but the investigation ignored this data. At the same time, on the first day of the court session, the prosecution admitted that it had received and is studying information received from the Russian side.

