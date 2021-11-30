https://ria.ru/20211129/krizis-1761311249.html

Medvedev called the migration crisis on the Polish border very difficult

Medvedev called the migration crisis on the Polish border very difficult – RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021

Medvedev called the migration crisis on the Polish border very difficult

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev called the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border one of the most severe migration crises in Europe

MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev called the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border one of the most severe migration crises in Europe: according to him, it can have global consequences that are difficult to predict today. “A real migration drama played out on the border between Belarus and Poland. without exaggeration, one of the most severe migration crises in Europe, which can have global consequences. Moreover, delayed consequences, which at the moment are even difficult to predict, “Medvedev said at a meeting dedicated to the problems of implementing the migration policy of the Russian Federation and the tasks of increasing its effectiveness. , Latvia and Poland recently reported an increase in the number of detained illegal migrants from the Middle East and Africa on the border with Belarus, Minsk accused of creating a migration crisis. Minsk stated that they were not the organizers of the migration crisis. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko also noted that Minsk will no longer restrain the flow of illegal migrants to EU countries: due to Western sanctions, there is “neither money nor energy for this.” In November, a group of migrants, mostly Kurds, was formed near the border of Belarus and Poland , which numbered over 2 thousand people. The migrants tried to break through the border with Poland at the “Bruzgi” checkpoint in the Grodno region (on the Polish side – “Kuznitsa”), but the attempt was stopped by the Polish security forces with the help of special equipment. The Belarusian authorities have prepared a transport and logistics center located near the border checkpoint to accommodate migrants.

