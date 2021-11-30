Microsoft CEO sold half of his shares for more than $ 285 million

Last week, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella sold about half of his shares in the company. With reference to the data of the American Securities and Exchange Commission, this is reported by the publication The wall street journal…

In two days – November 22 and 23 – he sold 838,584 securities worth $ 285.4 million. Prior to that, Nadella owned about 1.7 million shares of Microsoft. For Nadella, this was the largest single sale of Microsoft stock, according to InsiderScore.

“Satya has sold about 840,000 shares of his stake to Microsoft for personal financial planning and diversification purposes. He is committed to the continued success of the company and has assets that far exceed the requirements set by Microsoft’s board of directors. “, – said in an official statement from a Microsoft spokesman, which cites WSJ…

According to analysts, Nadella sold his shares because from the beginning of 2022 the state of Washington is imposing a 7 percent tax on long-term capital gains in excess of $ 250 thousand per year. On Monday, the price of one share of the company rose more than 2% to $ 338.