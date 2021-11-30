https://ria.ru/20211130/polsha-1761412081.html

Migrants tried to break through the Polish border twice overnight

Migrants twice tried to break through the Polish border during the night – Russia news today

Migrants tried to break through the Polish border twice overnight

The Polish Border Guard reports about two attempts to storm the border from Belarus, which took place last night. RIA Novosti, 30.11.2021

2021-11-30T11: 26

2021-11-30T11: 26

2021-11-30T11: 26

in the world

Belarus

Minsk

Poland

situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1d/1761249793_0:148:3297:2003_1920x0_80_0_0_e186c3352804f452456cb66a73e5557d.jpg

WARSAW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. The Polish Border Guard reports two attempts to storm the border from Belarus, which took place last night. “Groups of aggressive foreigners crossed the border at the outposts in Melnik and Shudzyalovo,” the message says. Polish border guards said that at about 2.30 am (4.30 Moscow time) at the site guarded by the outpost in Shudzyalovo, “a group of aggressive foreigners tried to forcefully cross the border from Belarus to Poland, stones, metal pipes and firecrackers were thrown at the Border Guard officers and soldiers of the Polish Army.” direction tried 134 people. Two citizens of Ukraine were detained for complicity in illegal migration. Several thousand migrants have accumulated on the border of Belarus and Poland in recent weeks, hoping to get to the EU countries. The Polish authorities have strengthened border security, pulled in the military and thwarted attempts by illegal immigrants to enter the country, blaming Minsk for the migration crisis. All these accusations are denied by Belarus, claiming that Poland is forcibly expelling migrants to its territory and artificially aggravating the situation with refugees.

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211129/ibragimov-1761355085.html

Belarus

Minsk

Poland

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1d/1761249793_516-0:3247:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_41bcd50de5989ed7e4a037bdfeb61bbc.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Belarus, Minsk, Poland, the situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus