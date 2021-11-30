Mikhalkov said that the scandal around Depp will not prevent him from working in Russia

According to the filmmaker, it all depends on what exactly the actor wants to play in our country.

The chairman of the Union of Cinematographers of Russia Nikita Mikhalkov said that the scandal around the Hollywood actor Johnny Depp would not prevent him from working in Russia.

The divorce from Amber Heard seriously hit Depp’s image. The ex-wife accused the actor of assault. Jack Sparrow disagreed with the accusations. However, in the professional community, many sided with the actress.

According to Mikhalkov, the personal life of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star is not a reason for refusing to shoot with domestic directors.

“The scandals that are now taking place there have absolutely nothing to do with our ethics and aesthetics, to what we understand, dear and close, which for us may be a reason not to film someone,” Mikhalkov said in an interview with the radio station “Moscow Says”.

The filmmaker explained that in this situation it is more important in which genre Depp would like to play in Russia and to what extent his position on the country coincides with the point of view of the director who wants to work with him.

“Another conversation is what he imagines about us and what he wants to play with us, so everything in this case depends on how much his opinion about our country and us coincides with the point of view of the one who will shoot the movie,” explained master.

Earlier, Depp complained that Hollywood directors were boycotting him.