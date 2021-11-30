https://ria.ru/20211130/azerbaydzhan-1761469445.html
Military helicopter crashed in Azerbaijan
Military helicopter crashed in Azerbaijan – Russia news today
Military helicopter crashed in Azerbaijan
Fourteen people were killed, two were injured as a result of the crash of a military helicopter in Azerbaijan, the State Border Service of the country reported on Tuesday. RIA Novosti, 30.11.2021
2021-11-30T15: 09
2021-11-30T15: 09
2021-11-30T16: 22
in the world
Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1e/1761477603_50-0:764:402_1920x0_80_0_0_7db8d68e02193f9bfe758f752d97764c.jpg
BAKU, November 30 – RIA Novosti. Fourteen people were killed, two were injured in the crash of a military helicopter in Azerbaijan, the State Border Service of the country reported on Tuesday. The department published a list of the dead and wounded, it contains 14 names. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the crash.
Azerbaijan
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1e/1761477603_106-0:730:468_1920x0_80_0_0_5c001f2748eb6014d980d3b43813d74f.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, azerbaijan, ilham aliyev
Military helicopter crashed in Azerbaijan