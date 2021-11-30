https://ria.ru/20211130/azerbaydzhan-1761469445.html

Military helicopter crashed in Azerbaijan

Military helicopter crashed in Azerbaijan – Russia news today

Military helicopter crashed in Azerbaijan

Fourteen people were killed, two were injured as a result of the crash of a military helicopter in Azerbaijan, the State Border Service of the country reported on Tuesday. RIA Novosti, 30.11.2021

2021-11-30T15: 09

2021-11-30T15: 09

2021-11-30T16: 22

in the world

Azerbaijan

Ilham Aliyev

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1e/1761477603_50-0:764:402_1920x0_80_0_0_7db8d68e02193f9bfe758f752d97764c.jpg

BAKU, November 30 – RIA Novosti. Fourteen people were killed, two were injured in the crash of a military helicopter in Azerbaijan, the State Border Service of the country reported on Tuesday. The department published a list of the dead and wounded, it contains 14 names. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the crash.

Azerbaijan

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1e/1761477603_106-0:730:468_1920x0_80_0_0_5c001f2748eb6014d980d3b43813d74f.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, azerbaijan, ilham aliyev