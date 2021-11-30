Military helicopter crashes at training ground in Azerbaijan

https://ria.ru/20211130/azerbaydzhan-1761411829.html
A military helicopter crashed at a training ground in Azerbaijan, there are dead and wounded, according to the Border Service and the Prosecutor General’s Office of the republic. RIA Novosti, 30.11.2021
BAKU, November 30 – RIA Novosti. A military helicopter crashed at a training ground in Azerbaijan, there are dead and wounded, according to the Border Service and the General Prosecutor’s Office of the republic. As a result of the crash, there are dead and wounded among the helicopter’s crew. The leadership of the State Fire Service and the General Prosecutor’s Office are at the scene, joint investigations are being carried out.
