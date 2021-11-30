https://ria.ru/20211130/azerbaydzhan-1761411829.html

Military helicopter crashes at training ground in Azerbaijan

2021-11-30T11: 25

2021-11-30T11: 25

2021-11-30T11: 34

in the world

Azerbaijan

BAKU, November 30 – RIA Novosti. A military helicopter crashed at a training ground in Azerbaijan, there are dead and wounded, according to the Border Service and the General Prosecutor’s Office of the republic. As a result of the crash, there are dead and wounded among the helicopter’s crew. The leadership of the State Fire Service and the General Prosecutor’s Office are at the scene, joint investigations are being carried out.

Azerbaijan

2021

in the world, Azerbaijan