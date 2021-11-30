https://ria.ru/20211129/ukraina-1761317443.html

Minsk-2 violates admission to Ukraine of foreign troops, LPR said

LUGANSK, November 29 – RIA Novosti. The bill on the admission of foreign troops to the country in 2022 to participate in international exercises, registered in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, violates the Minsk agreements, said Rodion Miroshnik, a representative of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic in the political subgroup of the contact group on Donbass. approval of the president’s decision on the admission of units of the armed forces of other states to the territory of Ukraine in 2022 to participate in multinational exercises, “thereby directly violating article 10 of the Package of Measures for the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements, which requires” the withdrawal of all armed foreign formations, “Miroshnik wrote in his Telegram channel. The representative of the republic drew attention to the fact that the Minsk agreements require “not the input, but the withdrawal of all foreign formations.” “This means that there can be no foreign troops and mercenaries on the territory of Ukraine. At least for exercises, at least for parades – this is the norm that Ukraine signed in 2015, and in 2019 in Paris Zelensky confirmed it, assuring the leaders of the “Normandy format” (Germany, Russia, Ukraine, France – ed.) And the whole the world in its “commitment to their (Minsk agreements) full implementation.” Are the troops of the guarantor countries also going to violate the Minsk agreements, the implementation of which they guaranteed? ” , therefore, foreign troops each time are allowed into the country by a special law on the proposal of the president. The text of the bill on the Rada’s website is not yet available. At the end of January 2020, the Ukrainian parliament adopted a law allowing foreign troops to enter the country to participate in exercises in 2021. Later It was signed by President Zelensky.According to the law, a total of eight multinational exercises were planned to be held on the territory of Ukraine in 2021 and to involve about 21 thousand Ukrainian military and about 11 thousand foreign ones in them. forces, the Ukrainian-American exercises Rapid Trident-2021, Sea Breeze-2021, the Ukrainian-Romanian exercises Riverine-2021, the Ukrainian-Polish exercises “Three Swords – 2021”, the Ukrainian-British exercises Warrior Watcher-2021 and others. Most of these teachings have already passed.

