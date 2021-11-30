https://ria.ru/20211128/bezhentsy-1761175582.html

Minsk explained the attempt of refugees to break through the border with Poland

State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Alexander Volfovich said that he did not see a threat from the Middle East in the country … RIA Novosti, 11/28/2021

MINSK, November 28 – RIA Novosti. State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Aleksandr Volfovich said that he did not see a threat from the Middle Eastern refugees in the country, and explained their attempt to break through the border with Poland “by the defensive reaction of desperate people.” People went with normal, peaceful goals to where they were called – to Germany, Great Britain, to Europe. They run there, trying to find ways to achieve their goal … I would not say that they pose a threat to Belarus “, – said Volfovich in an interview with STV TV channel, shown on Sunday. At the same time, he asked the question, “why did they take sticks and stones in their hands?” “I put myself in the shoes of any man: if there were a wife and a child next to them, in which a flash-noise grenade flies (Polish security forces used special means to prevent refugees from breaking through the border – ed.), Who are gassed, I would not only take a stick and a stone into hands … this is a defensive reaction of people driven to despair and insanity, “added Volfovich. The State Secretary of the Security Council said that the Belarusian side is doing everything possible for the refugees. “According to my information, while the European Union has not provided any assistance, no money has been transferred … Today everything (measures to help refugees – ed.) Is financed by the Belarusian side. We cannot do otherwise, because we think … about all people, who are on the territory of our country, “- said Volfovich.” They fly through travel companies, pay for travel services, hotels. But then they leave the hotels … It is difficult to control each person. In the last 2-3 months of violations, some serious problems with the presence of these people on the territory of Belarus was not “, – stated Volfovich. He added that “the European Union is trying to take action by obliging Iraq to send planes and take them out.” This information was brought to the people in the transport and logistics center, but not everyone wants to return to Iraq, and the goal that they have set for themselves is not removed from the agenda, “the Secretary of State emphasized. Volfovich said that the European Union should let these people into Europe , expressed the opinion that migrants will not bring any big problems to European countries. “They will work, earn money for their existence. Therefore, here I do not see any risk and fear, “he stressed. In November, a group of migrants, mostly Kurds, was formed near the border of Belarus and Poland, which numbered over 2 thousand people. The migrants tried to break through the border with Poland at the Bruzgi checkpoint in Grodno region (on the Polish side – “Kuznitsa”), but the attempt was stopped by the Polish security forces with the help of special equipment. The Belarusian authorities prepared for the accommodation of migrants a transport and logistics center located near the border checkpoint. On Friday, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that in the republic, In addition to the two thousandth refugee camp in the trade and logistics center near the border with Poland, there may now be about 2-3 thousand more migrants from the Middle East. At the same time, about a thousand migrants, according to him, voluntarily returned to their homeland. , and on an individual basis. In the center, the refugees, according to the Belarusian authorities, generally do not yet express a desire to return to their homeland, they are waiting for a humanitarian corridor to the EU countries.

