Miranda Kerr spoke about her relationship with her ex-husband Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry: “I love Katy more than him.”

After the divorce, Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom maintained a good relationship. But they seem to have gotten even better in recent years. And all thanks to the new lover of the 44-year-old actor – 36-year-old singer Katy Perry, with whom the 38-year-old model became good friends. In a new interview on the Moments with Candace Parker podcast, Miranda confessed her love for Katy.

I love her. It’s safe to say that I love her more than Flynn’s father. Now Orlando is like a brother to me. And mostly like an annoying brother. Katie helps me deal with him



– she noted.



Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom are raising their ten-year-old son Flynn together, who spends time with both parents. Katy also got along well with him and even admitted that Orlando’s fatherly experience helped her in the first months after the birth of her daughter (Bloom and Perry have an 11-month-old daughter, Daisy).

Kerr also admitted that they live as one family and often get together.

We go on vacation together and celebrate important events,

She said.

Miranda said that she liked Katie from the very first meeting – it was not difficult to make friends with them.

When Orlando started dating Katie, I remember one day he invited me over. She was there too, and we hit it off immediately. I saw the way she dealt with Flynn. They were having fun and playing. She didn’t try to be his mom. She was just friendly and cheerful. We were having fun by the pool at his house in Malibu, and then we all went to some party together, which was great,

She remembered.



The model herself has been happily married to businessman Evan Spiegel for four years, from whom she gave birth to two sons.



