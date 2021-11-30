https://ria.ru/20211130/internet-1761497982.html
Mobile operators canceled unlimited Internet for new subscribers
Mobile operators canceled unlimited Internet for new subscribers – Russia news today
Mobile operators canceled unlimited Internet for new subscribers
Russian telecom operators abandoned tariffs, which included the option of unlimited Internet, for new subscribers, a leading analyst at Mobile … RIA Novosti, 11/30/2021
2021-11-30T17: 00
2021-11-30T17: 00
2021-11-30T17: 00
technologies
eldar murtazin
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/148636/83/1486368380_0:293:5616:3452_1920x0_80_0_0_1a09f0b7f1c30a2942cd227a53fcf894.jpg
MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. Russian telecom operators abandoned tariffs that included the option of unlimited Internet for new subscribers, said leading analyst of Mobile Research Group, editor-in-chief of Mobile Review website Eldar Murtazin. “Almost simultaneously, but still separately, Russian operators canceled unlimited options for mobile Internet for tariff plans that included unlimited Internet have been changed, they have restrictions, “- says the expert, published on the Mobile Review website. According to Murtazin, the current tariffs with unlimited Internet will work as long as will not be archived. “For example, on my tariff the Internet is unlimited, it remains valid, but there is simply no such option for new connections,” he added. The press service of MTS confirmed to RIA Novosti that “for existing subscribers, all unlimited options are saved use normally “. “For new tariffs with unlimited access to the network, you can connect at the tariffs” For laptop “, Smart Top and ULTRA”, – said the company. “On the new tariff line, we have expanded the number of options with unlimited traffic to specific services demanded by the majority.” reported, in turn, in the press service of “VimpelCom” (trade mark “Beeline”). “It is important to understand that all these changes are relevant for new connections. For those who need advanced options for consuming Internet access services, there are options for the Internet PRO tariff plan, designed for modems and routers,” they added there. “the agency was informed that the unlimited option for new subscribers will be available for connection through the contact center. “The terms of the current tariff plans used by subscribers remain unchanged,” the company noted. A variety of package offers tailored to the requests of any users and can satisfy a variety of traffic needs, “RIA Novosti was told, in turn, in the press service of the Tele2 operator.
https://ria.ru/20211014/tarif-1754564601.html
https://ria.ru/20211113/traty-1758880407.html
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/148636/83/1486368380_312:5304:3744_1920x0_80_0_0_26c878018d5fae7f4d9aa1937dc7655b.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
technologies, eldar murtazin, russia
Mobile operators canceled unlimited Internet for new subscribers
“Almost synchronously, but still separately, Russian operators canceled unlimited mobile Internet options on their tariff plans. Those tariff plans that included unlimited Internet have been changed, they have restrictions,” the expert said, published on the Mobile Review website …
According to Murtazin, the current tariffs with unlimited Internet will work until they become archived. “For example, on my tariff, the Internet is unlimited, it remains valid, but there is simply no such option for new connections,” he added.
The press service of MTS confirmed to RIA Novosti that “for existing subscribers, all unlimited options are preserved, and they can be used as usual.” “For new tariffs with unlimited access to the network, you can connect at the tariffs” For laptop “, Smart Top and ULTRA”, – said the company.
October 14, 02:29 PM
Beeline launches a new tariff-constructor
“On the new tariff line, we have expanded the number of options with unlimited traffic for specific services that are in demand by the majority,” the press service of VimpelCom (Beeline trademark) reported, in turn. “It is important to understand that all these changes are relevant for new connections. For those who need advanced options for consuming Internet access services, there are options for the” Internet PRO “tariff plan designed for modems and routers,” they added.
Megafon informed the agency that the unlimited option for new subscribers will be available for connection through the contact center. “The terms of the current tariff plans used by subscribers remain unchanged,” the company noted.
“We primarily proceed from the needs of customers, and we have not seen any demand for unlimited lately. Such tariffs have always been a niche product that is interesting only for a narrow audience. – told RIA Novosti, in turn, in the press service of the operator Tele2.
November 13, 09:06
Analysts have calculated how Russians’ spending on communications and the Internet has changed