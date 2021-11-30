https://ria.ru/20211130/internet-1761497982.html

Mobile operators canceled unlimited Internet for new subscribers

MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. Russian telecom operators abandoned tariffs that included the option of unlimited Internet for new subscribers, said leading analyst of Mobile Research Group, editor-in-chief of Mobile Review website Eldar Murtazin. “Almost simultaneously, but still separately, Russian operators canceled unlimited options for mobile Internet for tariff plans that included unlimited Internet have been changed, they have restrictions, “- says the expert, published on the Mobile Review website. According to Murtazin, the current tariffs with unlimited Internet will work as long as will not be archived. “For example, on my tariff the Internet is unlimited, it remains valid, but there is simply no such option for new connections,” he added. The press service of MTS confirmed to RIA Novosti that “for existing subscribers, all unlimited options are saved use normally “. “For new tariffs with unlimited access to the network, you can connect at the tariffs” For laptop “, Smart Top and ULTRA”, – said the company. “On the new tariff line, we have expanded the number of options with unlimited traffic to specific services demanded by the majority.” reported, in turn, in the press service of “VimpelCom” (trade mark “Beeline”). “It is important to understand that all these changes are relevant for new connections. For those who need advanced options for consuming Internet access services, there are options for the Internet PRO tariff plan, designed for modems and routers,” they added there. “the agency was informed that the unlimited option for new subscribers will be available for connection through the contact center. “The terms of the current tariff plans used by subscribers remain unchanged,” the company noted. A variety of package offers tailored to the requests of any users and can satisfy a variety of traffic needs, “RIA Novosti was told, in turn, in the press service of the Tele2 operator.

technologies, eldar murtazin, russia