Moderna chief admits current covid vaccines may be less effective against omicron strain

The head of the American company Moderna admitted that the current coronavirus vaccines may not be very effective in combating the recently identified omicron strain. Russian developers of drugs for covid do not agree with this.

The rapid spread of a new variety of the virus in the Republic of South Africa and a large number of mutations in the protein gene indicate the need to change the already released vaccines. This was announced by the chief executive officer of Moderna, Stefan Bansel. In his opinion, it will take months to manufacture drugs that can cope with the omicron strain. The specialist expressed his opinion to the Financial Times. He added that the company is already developing new vaccines. Meanwhile, the director of the Gamaleya Center, Alexander Gintsburg, claims that the Sputnik and Sputnik Light drugs created there are effective against the new strain.

At the same time, the development of the Sputnik modification for the omicron has already begun, experimental work on obtaining a vaccine will take no more than 10 days, about 50 more will be needed for permission from the Ministry of Health, Gunzburg noted. In turn, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund believes that research on the effectiveness of the drug for the new strain will take three weeks. Kirill Dmitriev announced this term on the air of the CNBS TV channel.

The largest number of those infected with the omicron strain was found in South Africa. Over the past week, several thousand people have become infected there, according to the TASS news agency. The first cases of infection with the new strain were also noted in a number of European countries, as well as in the USA, Canada and Japan.