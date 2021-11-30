Moderna said US authorities forced to give 60% of produced vaccines – RBK

The US government, looking to expand its participation in the global vaccination program, forced Moderna to transfer up to 60% of the vaccine doses it produced. As a result, tens of millions of ampoules were simply stuck in warehouses.

Photo: Paul Sancya / AP



Moderna was forced to hand over 60% of its coronavirus vaccines to the US government, CEO Stephen Bansel told the Financial Times. These doses are for the worldwide COVAX initiative to transfer drugs to poor countries.

“It was mainly a political decision of the rich countries. In the US, we were told that we have no choice but to give 60% of our production to the US government. It was not Moderna’s decision, it was the US government’s decision, ”he said.

Bansel noted that in the end 70 million doses of the vaccine intended for the COVAX program were stuck in warehouses. “This is because they either do not have customs documents, or there is no room in the refrigerators, or because giving an injection is a very difficult task,” the head of Moderna sneers.

As noted by The Washington Post, the White House has faced pressure from activists and some senators calling for more vaccination assistance for poor countries. Such appeals were prepared by Democratic senators who demanded to put pressure on Moderna. The World Health Organization noted that only five of 54 African countries plan to fully vaccinate at least 40% of their inhabitants by the end of the year. Against this backdrop, Washington has decided to step up efforts to produce vaccines and transfer them to the international COVAX program.

Jeff Zints, White House Coronavirus Coordinator, said the United States has donated 250 million doses of vaccines, more than all other countries combined. Simultaneously, the Joe Biden administration announced the launch of a new vaccine stimulation program. Under its framework, the US government will enter into partnerships with private manufacturers such as Moderna, and provide them with financial support to expand production.