Moscow became the first in Europe in the ranking of innovations to combat COVID-19

MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. Moscow has become the first in Europe and the third in the world in the ranking of innovations helping in the fight against COVID-19, according to the official portal of the mayor of the city Sergei Sobyanin. “Among the world’s megacities, the Russian capital is in third place: after San Francisco and New York. Boston and London round out. The rating was compiled by the international research agency StartupBlink, “the statement says. It is noted that Moscow is ahead of London and Barcelona. About 50 advanced solutions to combat the spread of coronavirus infection helped the city achieve high rates. Among them are computer vision algorithms based on artificial intelligence, this technique has already helped radiologists analyze more than three million studies. “Another innovative solution is a cloud platform that brings together patients, doctors, medical organizations, insurance companies, pharmaceutical companies and websites. and technologies that help adapt the lives of citizens during a pandemic. These are projects in the field of smart tourism, e-commerce and logistics, as well as telecommuting and online education, “the website says. epidemiological indicators and impact on the economy. The ranking was compiled on the basis of a global map of innovative solutions for COVID-19, created in March 2020. Over the course of the year, more than a thousand solutions were inflicted on it. The list evaluates about one hundred leading cities and 40 countries of the world.

