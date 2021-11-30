https://ria.ru/20211130/motsart-1761417116.html

Mozart candy maker files for bankruptcy

The manufacturer of sweets "Mozart" filed for bankruptcy

Mozart candy maker files for bankruptcy

The Austrian company Salzburg Schokolade, one of the manufacturers of the famous Mozart sweets, has declared bankruptcy, APA reported citing a letter … RIA Novosti, 30.11.2021

2021-11-30T11: 45

2021-11-30T11: 45

2021-11-30T13: 48

in the world

vein

Austria

salzburg (city)

bankruptcy

VIENNA, November 30 – RIA Novosti. The Austrian company Salzburg Schokolade, one of the producers of the famous Mozart sweets, has filed for bankruptcy, APA reported, citing a letter from management. to a drop in demand for confectionery. Sweet shops in Vienna and Salzburg remained closed for several weeks. “The current lockdown and significant increases in raw materials, electricity, wages, logistics and packaging costs have also contributed to (bankruptcy. – Ed. Note),” he noted director of the company Christian Schuegerl. The court of Salzburg on Tuesday will begin the examination of the insolvency case of Salzburg Schokolade, specifies APA. The manufacturer was unable to pay its employees the November salary and the Christmas bonus. The media notes that, according to unconfirmed information, the deplorable situation of the company affected 140 employees. According to ORF Salzburg, the “daughter” of Salzburg Schokolade in the Czech Republic has not suffered and is working as usual. In Salzburg, employees have been instructed to use the raw materials available to make the candy, and a court-appointed bankruptcy manager will soon decide how the company will proceed. The manager, in an email to clients and partners, expressed his hope for the continuation of the work.

vein

Austria

salzburg (city)

2021

news

ru-RU

worldwide, vienna, austria, salzburg (city), bankruptcy