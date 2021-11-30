https://ria.ru/20211130/zaschita-1761377410.html
The only way to escape from the omicron is revealed
Myasnikov named the only way to protect against the omicron strain – RIA Novosti, 11/30/2021
The only way to escape from the omicron is revealed
Doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov, in an interview with the Public News Service, explained how to protect oneself from the new omicron coronavirus strain.
MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. Doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov, in an interview with the Public News Service, explained how to protect oneself from the new omicron coronavirus strain. Myasnikov stressed that any subsequent mutation will be more infectious than the previous one, and this development of events is normal for the evolution of the virus. However, the doctor does not exclude the possibility that the new variants of coronavirus infection will be easier to carry than the "delta." 

On the 20th of November, scientists reported the appearance in Botswana and South Africa of the B.1.1.529 coronavirus strain, which contains 32 mutations in the S-protein, a necessary pathogen for infecting cells. According to the researchers, many of the new changes in the SARS-CoV-2 genome indicate a high transmissibility of this variant and resistance to protective antibodies of those who have been ill and vaccinated, although it is too early to draw final conclusions. Experts suggest that B.1.1.529 originally developed in an immunocompromised person – probably an AIDS or HIV patient. The World Health Organization at an emergency meeting recognized B.1.1.529 as "of concern" and named it "omicron" – according to 15th letter of the Greek alphabet. Experts believe that those who have already been ill and vaccinated can become infected
“Protection is only the third vaccination so far. Because in the elderly, protection after the vaccine against the delta strain works for 60-70% of patients, and with omicron, it may work for 20-30%. This is not enough. Therefore, revaccination is needed. And, probably Correction of vaccines is necessary, “he explained.
Myasnikov stressed that any subsequent mutation will be more infectious than the previous one, and such a development of events is normal for the evolution of the virus. However, the doctor does not exclude the possibility that the new variants of coronavirus infection will be more easily tolerated than “delta”.
On the 20th of November, scientists reported the appearance in Botswana and South Africa of the B.1.1.529 coronavirus strain, which contains 32 mutations in the S-protein, which is necessary for the pathogen to infect cells.
According to the researchers, many of the new changes in the SARS-CoV-2 genome indicate a high transmissibility of this variant and resistance to protective antibodies of those who have been ill and vaccinated, although it is too early to draw final conclusions. Experts suggest that B.1.1.529 originally developed in an immunocompromised person – probably a person with AIDS or HIV.
Myasnikov warned the Russians about the “unfinished monsters”
At an emergency meeting, the World Health Organization recognized B.1.1.529 as “of concern” and named it “omicron” after the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet. Experts believe that those who have already been ill and vaccinated can become infected