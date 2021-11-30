Myasnikov named the only way to protect against the omicron strain

https://ria.ru/20211130/zaschita-1761377410.html

The only way to escape from the omicron is revealed

Doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov, in an interview with the Public News Service, explained how to protect oneself from the new omicron coronavirus strain.

MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. Doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov, in an interview with the Public News Service, explained how to protect oneself from the new omicron coronavirus strain. Myasnikov stressed that any subsequent mutation will be more infectious than the previous one, and this development of events is normal for the evolution of the virus. However, the doctor does not exclude the possibility that the new variants of coronavirus infection will be easier to carry than the “delta.” , a necessary pathogen for infecting cells. According to the researchers, many of the new changes in the SARS-CoV-2 genome indicate a high transmissibility of this variant and resistance to protective antibodies of those who have been ill and vaccinated, although it is too early to draw final conclusions. Experts suggest that B.1.1.529 originally developed in an immunocompromised person – probably an AIDS or HIV patient. The World Health Organization at an emergency meeting recognized B.1.1.529 as “of concern” and named it “omicron” – according to 15th letter of the Greek alphabet. Experts believe that those who have already been ill and vaccinated can become infected

