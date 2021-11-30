Nabiullina and Deripaska argued over inflation

Economist and businessman disagree on monetary policy: Deripaska is convinced that inflation cannot be contained by raising interest rates. According to Nabiullina, the main problem is that businesses are not ready to invest profits in their own economy.

Oleg Deripaska and Elvira Nabiullina. Photo: TASS

Businessman Oleg Deripaska, known for his harsh statements about the ineffectiveness of the Central Bank’s policies, again accused Nabiullina of, in his opinion, a useless increase in the key rate. According to the billionaire, this approach is overly simplistic and does not allow the business to develop. The head of the Central Bank Nabiullina could not restrain herself and sharply responded to his claims. All this happened at the Russia Calling Forum.

Deripaska: In mathematics, there are two curves for supply and demand, and you keep moving the demand curve downward, and it seems to you that in this way your equilibrium point will also shift. But you gotta have a supply curve [тоже двигать], you need to provide an offer. I guarantee you that at your rates there will be no increase in supply, especially if you are worried about real inflation. You had a deputy prime minister [Виктор] Zubkov at that time, he perfectly showed how to fight inflation in the area of ​​the same pork. I just provided the necessary offer, then everyone ran and built these pig farms, even one of our companies took part in this. There are still no problems with pork, that is, the supply of goods is, it seems to me, the main topic now that needs to be dealt with. Nabiullina: I cannot deny myself the pleasure of talking with Oleg Vladimirovich. Indeed, there are two parts of the equation in inflation, supply and demand, and, of course, policy should be aimed at increasing supply, of course. But there is no controversy here, it is just that the instruments of monetary policy are what influences demand. Credit is important for expanding production, and a long loan is important here. If we look at how rates on long loans are formed, they do not so much depend on the key rate we have set at the moment, but on the expectations of banks, financial markets, what inflation will be in the future five to ten years, they are in the interest rate on loans set an inflation premium. But I would like to draw your attention to the fact that the main source of investment all over the world is equity capital. Credit is in addition to equity, it is what leverage additional returns on equity. But if the business itself does not invest the earned profit in investments, maybe the problem is in other things, and not only in the interest rate.

The last time the key rate rose at the end of October and amounted to 7.5%, the rates of the largest banks immediately followed it.

VTB Forum “Russia Calls!” started on November 30. In addition to Deripaska and Nabiullina, the first session was attended by Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and presidential aide Maxim Oreshkin. The latter named the news of the emergence of a new strain as one of the key triggers of the decline in economic activity. According to Oreshkin, it is not yet clear where this will all lead, but he gave three possible scenarios:

“There is a negative, severe scenario, if the virus spreads faster, if the severity of the disease remains high and at the same time it can bypass the existing vaccines and existing tests. This is the most negative scenario, it can restart the whole story with the coronavirus. There is, of course, the second scenario, this is a false alarm, there are many other letters between the letters “delta” and “omicron” in the Greek alphabet, and various other strains received such names, carried certain risks, but we quickly forgot about them. The third scenario is positive, oddly enough, if the severity of the disease is not very high, and the virus spreads quickly. And a number of testimonies from Africa, a number of comments indicate that there is such a likelihood of a not very severe course of the disease. In this scenario, a new strain can displace the “delta” from the population, but the severity of the disease will be much less, this is actually a positive scenario, it, of course, unfortunately, is not very likely, but so far there is not enough information, now both markets and everyone feeds on fragmentary information. But, which is very important, I repeat this phrase all the time, for, for example, economic policy, it is important not to guess which scenario is being implemented, it is important to be prepared for any of the scenarios. There should be a clear plan on how to act even in the event of a negative scenario. ”

Vladimir Putin is taking part in the forum. According to his press secretary Dmitry Peskov, the president will assess the current state of the economy and dwell on social issues that are of interest to potential investors.

