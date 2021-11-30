Naftogaz announced Russia’s unwillingness to negotiate gas transit

According to Yuri Vitrenko, there is “not even a hint” of negotiations on the conclusion of a new contract for the transit of Russian gas

Russia does not want to renew the gas transit agreement with Ukraine after 2024. As the head of Naftogaz, Yuri Vitrenko, said in an interview with Reuters, there is “not even a hint” of negotiations on a new contract for the transit of Russian gas.

“There is nothing, not even a hint, formal or informal negotiations. We are discussing with the Americans and Germans that we would all like the transit to continue, but the Russians do not want to start these discussions, ”Vitrenko said, noting that maintaining transit is an important part of the Ukrainian economy.

The head of Naftogaz added that without the extension of the contract with Ukraine, European countries will be more vulnerable. He believes that Russia, with its Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, will strengthen control over gas supplies, which will make the EU “more vulnerable to politically motivated supply disruptions and price surges.” Vitrenko also announced his readiness to go to court because of the certification of Nord Stream 2, if the company sees it as a violation of European legislation.

